   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

British PM May to lead Brexit talks from now on

REUTERS
LONDON
Published
British Prime Minister Theresa May waits to welcome the Emir of Qatar, Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani (not pictured) to 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 24 July 2018. (EPA Photo)
British Prime Minister Theresa May waits to welcome the Emir of Qatar, Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani (not pictured) to 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 24 July 2018. (EPA Photo)
Related Articles

British Prime minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would now lead the country in negotiations with the European Union, shifting the focus of the Brexit department towards preparing for Britain's departure from the bloc.

A special unit within May's office has played an increasing role in Brexit talks during recent months, and Tuesday's announcement formalizes that shift in responsibility.

"I will lead the negotiations with the European Union, with the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union deputizing on my behalf," May said in a written statement to parliament.

"DExEU (Department for Exiting the EU) will continue to lead on all of the government's preparations for Brexit: domestic preparations in both a deal and a no deal scenario, all of the necessary legislation, and preparations for the negotiations to implement the detail of the Future Framework."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Spain is urging the British government to "redouble its efforts" to...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS