At least 11 killed as motorway bridge collapses in Italy's Genoa

Eleven people have been confirmed dead after the collapse of a motorway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa, the ANSA news agency reports, quoting Interior Ministry sources.

The same ministry sources say that five people have been hospitalized in life-threatening conditions.

A firefighter told RAI state TV that some 20 vehicles were involved in the collapse.

Italian news agency ANSA says one person has been extracted alive from the rubble and is being transported by helicopter to a hospital.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters are responding to the accident. On Twitter he says "we are following minute by minute the situation of the bridge collapse in Genoa."

Italian police said on Twitter that the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT), took place amid a "severe downpour."

Violento nubifragio #Genova #crollo parte del viadotto Polcevera-Morandi Km 0,200 su autostrada A10

Uscita obbligatoria Genova aeroporto direzione Ventimiglia

— Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) August 14, 2018

A witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene."

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy."

According to the ANSA news agency, the concrete bridge, part of the A10 toll motorway, collapsed from a height of about 100 meters.

Italian television showed images of the collapsed bridge. Video captured the sound of a man screaming: "Oh god, oh, god." Other images showed a green truck that had stopped just meters (yards) short of the gaping hole in the bridge.

The Morandi Bridge was inaugurated in 1967. It is 90 meters (yards) high, just over a kilometer (about three-quarters of a mile) long, with the longest section between supports measuring 200 meters (yards).

The bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway that goes toward France and the A7 highway that continues north toward Milan.

ANSA said that authorities suspected that a structural weakness caused the collapse on Tuesday.