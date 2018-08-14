Dozens feared dead as motorway bridge collapses in Italy's Genoa

A motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday over the northern Italian port city of Genoa in what the transport minister said was likely to be "an immense tragedy."

The head of the local ambulance service said there were "dozens of dead," Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

Italian news agency ANSA says one person has been extracted alive from the rubble and is being transported by helicopter to a hospital.

ANSA says Italian rescue workers have identified at least 10 vehicles involved the bridge collapse.

There was no immediate word on overall deaths or injuries. Maria Luisa Catalano of the highway police in Genoa said work was ongoing, adding, "we don't know numbers of victims/injured yet."

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters are responding to the accident. On Twitter he says "we are following minute by minute the situation of the bridge collapse in Genoa."

Italian police said on Twitter that the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT), took place amid a "severe downpour."

Violento nubifragio #Genova #crollo parte del viadotto Polcevera-Morandi Km 0,200 su autostrada A10

Uscita obbligatoria Genova aeroporto direzione Ventimiglia

Uscita obbligatoria bivio A10 con A7 direzione Genova @StradeAnas @DPCgov @emergenzavvf @Viminale @ComunediGenova pic.twitter.com/7YJINjFWRX — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) August 14, 2018

A witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene."

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy."

According to the ANSA news agency, the concrete bridge, part of the A10 toll motorway, collapsed from a height of about 100 meters.

Italian television showed images of the collapsed bridge. Video captured the sound of a man screaming: "Oh god, oh, god." Other images showed a green truck that had stopped just meters (yards) short of the gaping hole in the bridge.

The Morandi Bridge was inaugurated in 1967. It is 90 meters (yards) high, just over a kilometer (about three-quarters of a mile) long, with the longest section between supports measuring 200 meters (yards).

The bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway that goes toward France and the A7 highway that continues north toward Milan.

ANSA said that authorities suspected that a structural weakness caused the collapse on Tuesday.