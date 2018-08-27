   
European security must no longer depend on US, France's Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the annual French ambassadors' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Aug. 27, 2018. (AFP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced a new push for a European defense project, saying continent's security should not rely on the United States.

Macron made the remarks at the annual French ambassadors' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Macron said "it's up to us" to guarantee Europe's security and therefore its sovereignty.

He said discussions on defense cooperation should include all European countries and Russia, on condition progress is made with Moscow on Ukraine.

Macron was making a speech aimed at setting the roadmap of French diplomacy for the year to come.

