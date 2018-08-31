Racist attacks against migrants rises in Germany after violent protests

A 20-year-old Syrian national has been attacked and severely beaten by three unknown perpetrators shouting racist slurs in the eastern German state of Mecklenburg Vorpommern, police said yesterday. The Syrian refugee was brought to hospital with serious injuries sustained in part by an iron chain used by one of the attackers late Wednesday and the three perpetrators managed to escape, police said.

Meanwhile, in the eastern state of Thuringia, an Eritrean man was beaten and seriously injured by a group of men who witnesses said were shouting racist slurs.

The incident occurred days after the violent protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz that were triggered by the fatal stabbing of a German man there. An Iraqi and a Syrian have been arrested in connection with that crime. The Chemnitz stabbing and subsequent protests have exposed deep divisions in German society over Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2015 decision to open the door to more than one million migrants, mostly Muslims fleeing conflicts in the Middle East.

Both Chemnitz and Wismar are in the formerly Communist eastern part of Germany, where anti-immigrant pressure groups including PEGIDA and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party have their heartlands.

The AfD was founded in 2013 and first gained seats in Germany's national parliament after elections last year. Pegida, or Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, was founded around the same time and gained traction during the refugee crisis. Starting as a Eurosceptic party just five years ago, AfD party got a boost in 2015 after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced an open-door policy to refugees fleeing places like Syria and Afghanistan.

The surge in foreigners stoked public concerns, which helped the AfD enter the national parliament last year as the main opposition party as many of the millions who entered Germany and Europe did so illegally. The party's success has also prompted pushback from various groups under the umbrella organization "Stop the Hate."

Germany sees regular protests by neo-Nazi groups, but the country has strict laws governing the glorification of the country's Nazi past. However, the danger of far-right terrorism grows in the country. German far-right groups have drawn up several "enemy lists" containing names and addresses of more than 25,000 people, a parliamentary inquiry revealed Monday. The Interior Ministry said the lists were found in various police investigations and operations against far-right groups in the last seven years.