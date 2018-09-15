Armenian cross-border attacks hit civilian houses in Azerbaijan on Independence Day

Cross-border firing from Armenian forces hit civilian housing units in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The shelling started Friday night and continued to hit the districts of Tovuz, Tartar and Aghdam until Saturday morning, according to a statement.

No casualties were reported but some buildings were damaged.

The attack came as Azerbaijan celebrates its 100th Independence Day. Armenia often conducts such provocative attacks on Azerbaijani national and religious holidays, the statement added.

The Azerbaijani army responded with retaliatory fire, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia remain in dispute over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan in 1991 with Armenian military support, and a peace process has yet to be implemented.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to travel to Azerbaijan on Saturday to attend the Independence Day ceremonies.