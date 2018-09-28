Second pro-EU Swiss minister in a week announces resignation

A Swiss minister who backs strong ties to the European Union announced yesterday she planned to quit, the second to do so this week, amid efforts by the country to wrap up talks with the EU on renewing bilateral ties.

Switzerland and the EU, its biggest trade partner, have been negotiating a new treaty, but the talks have met opposition from both right-leaning parties fearful of a loss of sovereignty and from leftists who fear it could undermine protections for Swiss workers and companies.Swiss Energy Minister Doris Leuthard has served in the Swiss government for more than 12 years, and has twice held the country's rotating one-year presidency."The time has come to make room for new forces," the 55-year-old Christian Democrat, who currently heads the ministry of environment, transport, energy and communications, said in a letter sent to parliament, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Her announcement came just days after Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann, from the pro-business Liberal Democrats and also an advocate of robust ties with the EU, announced on Tuesday his resignation from the seven-member federal cabinet.

During a stint as Swiss president in 2017 Leuthard pushed for a normalization of ties with the EU that have been strained in recent years, including when Swiss voters in 2014 demanded quotas for EU citizens wanting to work in the country. While defending Swiss interests, she maintained there was no alternative to good bilateral ties with the EU, which accounts for two-thirds of Switzerland's annual trade volume.

Switzerland's government counts seven posts traditionally shared among the major parties from right to left under a tacit decades-old agreement, and generally remains unaffected by power-balance shifts in parliament. This so-called "magic formula" has allowed the government to maintain an identical party-level composition for more than 40 years, although it has shifted somewhat since 2003, when the populist rightwing Swiss People's Party (SVP) demanded two seats to reflect its status as the biggest party. The SVP has often championed a Swiss-first approach, such as a successful 2014 referendum that demanded quotas on immigration, including from the European Union. In implementing that vote, parliament in 2016 avoided quotas that would violate bilateral accords on the free movement of people between Switzerland the EU, its biggest trading partner.