Erdoğan to attend inauguration ceremony of Cologne Central Mosque

Security concerns and political disagreements forced a few last-minute changes to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's schedule on Saturday, the final day of his three-day state visit to Germany.

After a breakfast meeting with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Erdoğan was to set off for Cologne where he plans to open the city's new Central Mosque.

The new religious centre is run by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), a Turkish-German Muslim umbrella association representing around 900 Turkish Muslim groups in Germany. DITIB does community work and offers training for imams.

Plans for a large open-air event at the mosque were canceled late Friday by the city of Cologne, which cited security concerns.

The city said in a statement that the opening ceremony could go ahead, but only invited guests could attend, and that the general public would not be allowed near the the mosque.

In a statement published on Saturday on Facebook, DITIB expressed its disappointment over the city's decision, stating that it opposed the move and "could not comprehend" the reasoning behind it.

However, it also said DITIB would follow the city's instructions "in accordance with [its] respect for the law."

A large security perimeter had been set up around the mosque, and local police said the area remained quiet Saturday morning. Several thousand police officers had been deployed across the city.

DITIB's Facebook event for Erdoğan's visit showed up to 25,000 expected visitors, which had led local authorities to seek assurances about key safety concerns such as escape routes and access for paramedics.

Erdoğan plans to hold a 15 to 20-minute speech at the mosque, which is to focus on German-Turkish friendship but also address the growing threat of right-wing radicalism, AK Party deputy Mustafa Yeneroğlu told dpa.

A number of Turkish ministers are set to attend, Yeneroğlu added.

A separate meeting with the premier of the state of North Rhine Westphalia, Armin Laschet, was also rescheduled to take place at Cologne/Bonn airport after a planned meeting at Wahn castle was scrubbed.