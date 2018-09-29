Johnson sets out ‘Super Canada' plan in Brexit battle

British former foreign secretary Boris Johnson unveiled Friday his vision for Brexit, urging Prime Minister Theresa May to "chuck" her so-called Chequers plan for a "Super Canada" trade deal.

The ardent Brexiteer, who resigned from the government in July over the issue, described her current proposals for Britain's future relationship with the EU as a "moral and intellectual humiliation."

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Johnson outlined a six-point alternative plan that would scrap a backstop agreement struck with the European Union last December over the contentious Irish border. He argued that adopting technology and making customs checks away from the frontier would prevent a return to a hard border, a sticking point in negotiations and a key factor in May's proposal.

Johnson called for Britain and the EU to negotiate a free trade agreement, dubbed "Super Canada", mirroring the deal the bloc signed with Ottawa in 2016. It removed the vast majority of customs duties on exports crossing the Atlantic. He conceded that negotiating such an agreement, which would aim for mutual recognition of standards to keep goods moving and also include services, may require extending any Brexit transition period beyond 2020.

Just six months before the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, little is clear: PM May has yet to clinch a Brexit divorce deal with the EU and rebels in her party have threatened to vote down any deal she makes.

His intervention, on the eve of the Conservative Party conference, where he will address a fringe event on Tuesday, is set to increase pressure on embattled leader May. She has proposed Britain follow EU rules in trade in goods after Brexit, to protect manufacturing supply lines and avoid the hard border between Northern Ireland, a British province, and EU member Ireland. Reports earlier this week suggested more than half of the cabinet now favor a Canada-style agreement, with Brexit expected to overshadow the divided party's annual gathering starting Sunday. May has repeatedly said her Brexit proposals are the only viable ones. A 30-year schism inside her party over Europe helped sink the premierships of the past three Conservative Prime ministers - Margaret Thatcher, John Major and David Cameron.

More than two years since the 2016 Brexit referendum, the United Kingdom, its politicians and its business leaders remain deeply divided over Brexit, considered to be one the most important decisions in post-World War Two British history. In the June 23, 2016 referendum, 17.4 million voters, or 51.9 percent, backed leaving the EU, while 16.1 million voters, or 48.1 percent, backed staying.

A poll of polls published on Friday showed voters would now vote 52 to 48 percent in favor of remaining in the EU were there to be another Brexit referendum. But researchers cautioned that a narrow victory for those hoping to reverse Brexit would be heavily contingent on getting those who did not vote last time to turn out.