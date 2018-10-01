Catalan separatists clash with police as tensions mount

Clashes between Catalan separatists and police in Barcelona left 14 people injured and led to six arrests Saturday as tensions boiled ahead of the anniversary of the Spanish region's illegal referendum on secession, which ended in violent raids by security forces.

Separatists tossed and sprayed colored powder at police officers, filling the air with a thick rainbow cloud and covering anti-riot shields and police vans. Some protestors threw eggs and other objects and engaged with the police line, which used batons to keep them back.

The clashes erupted after local Catalan police intervened to form a barrier when a separatist threw purple paint on a man who was part of another march of people in support of Spanish police demanding a pay raise. Officers used batons to keep the opposing groups apart.

There were more confrontations as the separatists tried to enter Barcelona's main city square where 3,000 people supporting Spanish police had ended their march. Separatists shouted "Get out of here, fascists!" and "Independence!" at the Spanish police supporters, who responded by shouting "We will be victorious!" and "Our cause is just!". The Catalan police told The Associated Press that the six arrests were made on charges of aggressions against police officers. The investigation was continuing.

While Catalonia has seen huge political rallies take place without incident for several years, two weeks ago police had to intervene to keep apart rallies by Catalan separatists and Spanish unionists in Barcelona, the region's capital.

Catalonia's separatist-led government is asking Spain's central authorities to authorize a binding vote on secession. Last year's illegal vote led to an ineffective declaration of independence by Catalonia's parliament that gained no international recognition and triggered a months-long takeover by central authorities. The referendum had been marred when national police and Civil Guard officers clashed with voters, injuring hundreds.

One year on from a banned referendum in the northeast region of Catalonia on whether to separate from Spain, the deep split in Catalan society is being played out through tussles over yellow ribbons - a symbol for those favoring independence. The ribbons represent the nine politicians and activists in jail awaiting trial for their role in organizing the Oct. 1 vote, declared illegal by Madrid and the courts for going against the 1978 constitution which states Spain is indivisible.

Madrid imposed direct rule on Catalonia after it declared independence following the vote. Regional elections later reinstated parties favoring a split with Spain, although the popular vote went to those wanting to remain part of it. Polls show the two sides roughly evenly split in Catalonia, with neither holding a majority. Given the stalemate, day-to-day relations on the street are deteriorating. Catalans favoring independence have tied yellow ribbons in their thousands to railings, lamp posts and trees and even draped them on beaches.