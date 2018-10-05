Thousands of runners to compete in Cappadocia marathon

A marathon in Turkey's scenic Cappadocia region on Oct. 20-21 is expected to attract more than 2,000 runners from over 70 countries.

The Salomon Cappadocia Ultra-Trail is also projected to reap the region some 10 million liras ($1.62 million), as nearly 3,500 people are expected as spectators.

The race takes place along the unique fairy chimneys and valleys of the Cappadocia region, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Participants will run on three different tracks: ultra (119 kilometers), medium (63 km), and short trail (38 km).

Aydın Ayhan Güney, the event organizer, talked up Turkish runners' interest in the race.

"We expect a 25 percent year-on-year increase due to the great interest of foreign athletes and a rise in the number of domestic runners," Güney told Anadolu Agency.

Guney said foreigners would make up 45 percent of total participants and that 30 percent of the total runners would be women.