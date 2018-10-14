EU ambassadors meet to negotiate Brexit divorce deal

Ambassadors from the 27 European Union nations that are negotiating a Brexit deal with the United Kingdom are meeting late Sunday to assess progress in the talks.

Three senior EU diplomats told Reuters on condition of anonymity that a deal on Britain's divorce terms had been reached, but others with knowledge of the negotiations said it was not the case.

The surprise trip to Brussels by Britain's chief negotiator spurred speculation of a breakthrough in the difficult negotiations, a possibility reinforced by the call for the ambassadors to meet at EU headquarters.

Three diplomats from different EU nations confirmed the ambassadors meeting is on, underscoring enough progress had been made to assess the situation.

One diplomat said that if there are enough indications a deal can be outlined, the government of British Prime Minister Theresa May would meet to evaluate it on Monday.

All three diplomats talked on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were still progressing.