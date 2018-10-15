Father of Manchester City defender Kompany takes office as Belgium’s first black mayor

Pierre Kompany, the father of Belgium defender and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, has been elected as Belgium's first black mayor.

Kompany won the local elections in Ganshoren municipality of the Brussels Capital Region as a candidate of the centrist Humanist Democratic Centre (CDH). He has been serving as a member of parliament for the capital region since 2014.

Immigrating from the Democratic Republic of Congo – a former Belgian colony known as Zaire after its independence – as a refugee in 1975, Kompany has been active in politics since 2006.

Despite his successful political career, the 71-year-old owes his fame mainly to his sons, Vincent and François, who play for Belgian club KSV Roeselare. Vincent celebrated his father's success in a post on social media.​



Kompany's contenders in the election were Emir Kır, who hails from a Turkish family and served as the mayor of Saint-Josse municipality in Brussels since 2012, and Nadia Sminate, who is of Moroccan descent and was elected mayor of the Flemish town of Londerzeel in 2016.