Blast kills 13, injures dozens at Crimea school

An explosive device killed 13 people and injured at least 50 others at a vocational college in Crimea on Wednesday.

Russia's Investigative Committee classified the incident as a terrorist attack, saying the blast was caused by a home-made bomb, which contained pieces of metal.

The committee added that the majority of casualties are teenagers.

The head of the college Olga Grebennikova said unknown gunmen had burst into the building, let off explosives and started shooting anyone they saw.

The school where the blast happened is a technical college that provides vocational training to teenage pupils.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, prompting international condemnation and Western sanctions. Kerch is the point on the peninsula where a bridge linking Crimea to Russia makes landfall on the Crimean side.

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the bridge to road traffic in May this year, getting behind the wheel of a truck to drive it across the bridge.