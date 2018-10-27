France mulls cops in schools to tackle violence

The French government said Friday it is considering plans to place police officers in schools in an effort to tackle violence following a string of incidents that prompted a debate over school security.

Speaking after a meeting on school security with other ministers and education and security officials, Interior minister Christophe Castaner said a suite of measures would be proposed at a government meeting next Tuesday.

"In the most difficult neighborhoods, the possibility of having law enforcement officers in schools, with the agreement of principals, is not excluded," Castaner said, as reported by the Associated Press.

The issue has hit the headlines after a video went viral at the weekend showing a teenager in a Paris suburb apparently pulling a fake gun on his teacher to get her to mark him as in class on time. A 16-year-old secondary school student has been placed under formal investigation over the incident, according to public broadcaster FranceInfo. Four teenagers in the port city of Le Havre have also been questioned over an alleged stunt where fake guns were pulled on teachers earlier this month, according to the broadcaster.

In response, teachers have taken to social media en masse to recount incidents of violence. Many have used the hashtag "PasDeVagues" – "MakeNoWaves," referring to what they have said is frequent pressure not to report such incidents.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer insisted that the government and local authorities would support teachers against violence, saying that "this support is indispensable." Castaner has also promised a shake-up of the police response to youth gangs. Three teenagers have died in Paris and its suburbs in the last two weeks in or after apparent acts of gang violence.