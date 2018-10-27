PKK supporters attack Turkish family in Germany

Supporters of PKK terror organization on Saturday attacked a Turkish family in the German capital.

During an unauthorized demonstration at Alexander Square around 100 terror supporters unfurled banners, chanted slogans and attacked a Turkish family which came to Berlin for a visit from North Rhine-Westphalia province.

The terrorists carried posters of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The Turkish family responded to anti-Turkey slogans of the demonstrators by chanting "Turkey", following which they came under attack.

Police arrested some terrorists and the family.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.