Georgians head to polls to elect president for last the time

Citizens of the South Caucasus country Georgia are heading to the polls Sunday to elect their president for the final time before parliament begins to appoint the post.

The ruling Georgia Dream party's candidate, Salome Zurabishvili, led opinion polls ahead of the election, followed by Grigol Vashadze of the centre-right coalition Strength Is in Unity.

Last year the country adopted constitutional amendments to transition into a parliamentary republic in which the president will be elected in 2024 by a 300-member electoral college made up of lawmarkers and regional officials.

The changes were intended to take effect after the next president serves a six-year term.

Striving to develop ties with both Russia and the European Union, the Georgia Dream party has dominated national politics for the past five years.

Former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who reached his term limit in 2013, had staunchly opposed ties with Russia.

Saakashvili, of the centre-right United National Movement, led Georgia into a war with Russia in 2008. Georgia lost in just five days. As a result, it ceded de-facto control of two regions on Russia's border.

An ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, over two regions on the Russian border, has had parallels with the Russia-Georgia war as Moscow seeks to support Kremlin-loyal separatists.