10 dead in Italy as wild weather sweeps Europe

The death toll from fierce storms battering Italy has risen to 10, civil protection authorities said yesterday, as wild weather swept parts of Europe, leaving motorists and tourists stranded.

Road were blocked and thousands of people were left without power in southern and central Europe, as rains and violent winds sparked flooding, tore trees from their roots and whipped debris into the air.

Thick snow has also cloaked French and Italian mountain regions, trapping hundreds of drivers in their cars and tourists in hotels. In Italy, where Venice was inundated by near-record flooding and ferocious storms drove high winds reaching up to 180 kilometers (110 miles) an hour in some areas, civil protection authorities announced further deaths, after confirming five people died on Monday.

Authorities yesterday reported a woman died when her home was engulfed by a mudslide in the northern region of Trentino, a man was killed in the northeastern region of Veneto by a falling tree, and a firefighter died during relief operations in South Tyrol. Elsewhere, a man was killed while kitesurfing on Monday near the town of Cattolica on the Adriatic coast, with the local press saying strong winds had blown him into rocks. The body of a man was also recovered Tuesday in Lake Levico in the north, the fire department said.

A man is also missing at sea off Calabria in the southwest after his boat was discovered empty washed up on rocks along the coast.

Italian media reported that around 170 people, tourists and hotel staff, were stranded by heavy snowfall at the Stelvio Pass on the Swiss border. Meanwhile in Friuli Venezia Giulia, local authorities said some 23,000 people were without power.