Number of Reichsbuergers reach nearly 20,000, German Interior Ministry says

The number of people known to be active in Germany's "Reich Citizen" and "Selbstverwalter" sovereign citizen movements has risen to 19,000, according to Interior Ministry figures.

Up to 950 of them have been categorized as right-wing extremists, the Ministry said Friday in response to a query from the Greens party seen by dpa.

"Reich Citizens" (Reichsbürger is German) and "Selbstverwalter" refer to a loose grouping of people in Germany who do not recognize the authority of the current system of government.

There is no unified structure and several groups use the names despite very different belief systems. Some are believed to be willing to commit violence.

According to Germany's domestic intelligence agency, there were 16,500 "Reich Citizens" and "Selbstverwalter" in 2017 and in 2016 there were 10,000.

The agency said the increases were due to its "focused investigation of the phenomenon."

Greens interior spokeswoman Irene Mihalic, however, said the "number of Reich citizens with their state-toppling plans is growing and growing."

Mihalic added that there were "analytical blinkers" relating to the scene as its members are not generally categorized as right-wing extremists. "This right-wing extremist movement is highly armed and unfortunately it's true that the number of weapons permits being withdrawn seems to have stagnated," added Mihalic.

On March 31, 1,200 "Reich Citizens" and "Selbstverwalter" had such permits. That number sank to 920 as of June 30 after many permits had been rescinded by authorities. However, it's since risen slightly, to 940, as of September 30.

The "Reichs Citizen" movement and its sympathizers believe that the laws of both the German Empire and Nazi Germany still apply in the country more than 70 years after the end of World War II. Its supporters often refuse to pay taxes or fines.

The Greens' query also showed that as of October 15, right-wing extremists were responsible for nearly 12,000 politically motivated crimes, out of 19,508 recorded so far. They committed the overwhelming majority of anti-Semitic crimes, 910 out of 1,015, and anti-Islamic crimes, 463 out of 500, recorded so far this year.

The ministry added, however, that these were draft numbers and were still subject to change.