Pressure grows on Merkel's sister party leader to step down

A senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives urged the head of the allied Bavarian CSU party to follow her example and step down as party leader after poor election results, in an interview published yesterday.

Merkel said on Monday that her fourth term as chancellor would be her last and that she would step down as leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU), heralding the end of a 13-year era in which she has dominated European politics. Her decision followed two state elections in Bavaria and Hesse where the parties in Merkel's governing coalition suffered heavy losses, a result partly blamed on infighting between the CDU and its Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party.

Tobias Hans, CDU premier in the western state of Saarland, called on CSU leader Horst Seehofer, who as interior minister in Merkel's federal government unsettled voters by criticizing the chancellor, to follow suit and step down.

"The fact is that Angela Merkel has given an example of how to take responsibility after a poor election result," Hans told Die Welt newspaper, according to Reuters. "Angela Merkel has managed to deliver a self-determined departure as party leader, this is also my wish for colleague Horst Seehofer," Hans added.

The federal-level coalition parties, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), all suffered humiliating slumps of around 10 percentage points in the state parliamentary elections in Hesse and Bavaria. Constant infighting between the coalition parties has been blamed for the poor results.

The weeks-long row in July between Merkel and Seehofer had threatened to topple her "grand coalition" government after just 100 days in power. Seehofer's push to start turning away migrants put him on a collision course with the chancellor, who insisted on avoiding unilateral decisions in favor of solutions in accordance with other EU member states. Merkel made an 11th-hour deal with Seehofer to hold asylum seekers arriving at the country's southern border with Austria in transit centers while their status is checked. The deal pulled the coalition back from the brink of collapse after threats by Seehofer to resign and speculation about the end of the long-standing CDU-CSU conservative alliance.