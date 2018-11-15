UK Brexit Minister Dominic Raab resigns in huge blow to PM May's deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a huge blow on Thursday as Dominic Raab quit as her Brexit secretary, saying he "must resign" over the proposed EU withdrawal agreement.

"I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto," he said in his resignation letter, published on his Twitter account.

"I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom," he said.

Raab added that he was opposed to "an indefinite backstop arrangement" to guarantee the Irish border remains free-flowing, saying the EU would hold "a veto over our ability to exit".

"No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement," he wrote.

The pound has fallen sharply Raab's resignation, shedding one percent in value, a relatively large decline for an established currency, to $1.2870 within minutes of Raab's statement.

Main opposition Labour Party said May had no authority left after her Brexit minister Raab resigned.

"The Government is falling apart before our eyes as for a second time the Brexit secretary has refused to back the Prime Minister's Brexit plan," said Jon Trickett, a member of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's senior team.

"This is the twentieth minister to resign from Theresa May's government in her two year premiership. Theresa May has no authority left and is clearly incapable of delivering a Brexit deal that commands even the support of her Cabinet - let alone parliament and the people of our country."