UK PM May appoints Stephen Barclay as new Brexit Secretary

British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Stephen Barclay, a junior health minister who voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, as her new Brexit Secretary on Friday, her spokesman said.

The spokesman said that May herself would personally oversee the last 10 days of negotiations with the EU on the future framework, and that Barclay would focus on the domestic preparedness for Brexit and getting May's draft withdrawal agreement through parliament.

Barclay replaced Dominic Raab who quit as Brexit minister on Thursday over May's draft plan for leaving the EU.

Former interior minister Amber Rudd was appointed as work and pensions minister, replacing Esther McVey who also resigned over May's Brexit deal.