EU leaders gather in Brussels to seal Brexit agreement with UK

European Union leaders gathered to seal an agreement on the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc next year, the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc.

At a summit in Brussels on Sunday, the leaders are due to endorse a withdrawal agreement, which would settle Britain's divorce bill, protect the rights of citizens hit by Brexit and keep the Irish border open.

They will also rubber stamp a 26-page document laying out their hopes for future relations after Britain leaves at midnight on March 29.

The last big obstacle to a deal was overcome on Saturday, when Spain lifted its objections over Gibraltar.

Ahead of the meeting, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier called on all sides to "take their responsibility" for delivering on the divorce deal.

The EU negotiators have held complex and difficult negotiations with Britain to ensure an orderly departure, he said, adding: "Now it's time for everybody to take their responsibility."

He described the deal as a "necessary step" to build trust between Britain and the EU in order to negotiate an ambitious future relationship.

"We will remain allies, partners and friends," Barnier added.

The deal must still be endorsed by the British parliament and EU parliament.

The 585-page withdrawal agreement has drawn fierce criticism from eurosceptics as well as pro-EU politicians in the U.K., where it looks likely to fail in an initial vote in parliament slated for mid-December.

In particular, Brexit supporters dislike the so-called backstop aimed at preventing the re-emergence of a hard border on the island of Ireland after Northern Ireland leaves the EU along with Britain.

The backstop, which would only apply in the absence of a better solution, foresees some divergent regulatory standards for Northern Ireland and Britain, which critics argue would divide the United Kingdom.

It would also place Britain and the EU in a joint customs territory that London would not be able to unilaterally leave.