Muslim woman mugged in broad daylight at London ATM

Disturbing footage of a Muslim woman who was attacked and robbed in the middle of the afternoon at an ATM in London was caught on CCTV.





CCTV footage shows Muslim woman attacked and robbed in broad daylight at an ATM in London as passersby fail to come to her aidhttps://t.co/baILL8Tw8u pic.twitter.com/apuJv3HUbr — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) November 29, 2018

The middle-aged woman wearing a headscarf was attacked, apparently by a teenage girl, around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday while withdrawing cash at an ATM in the London Borough of Newham.

The attacker can be seen waiting for the woman to withdraw the cash before punching her in the head and slapping her face while trying to grab the money.

At least three passersby are seen in the footage, but no one stops to help.

Local media reports said the victim of the attack did not require medical attention.

Detective Inspector Steve Bluemore of Newham Criminal Investigation Department was quoted by the British daily The Telegraph as saying: "This was a shocking attack in broad daylight and we know a number of people were passing at the time. I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognizes the suspect to contact police immediately."

At this point in the investigation, police have not presented evidence suggesting that the attack was racially motivated.