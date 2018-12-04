Far-right surge hits Spain for first time since Franco

Spain, where memories of the military dictatorship of Francisco Franco abide, long resisted the rise of far-right parties seen elsewhere in Europe. Now the nationalist Vox party has won seats in the local assembly of Andalusia, the southern region that has one of Europe's highest unemployment rates and is the entry point for thousands of Africans reaching Spain by sea.

Vox had not previously held any seats in any legislative body in Spain since its founding four years ago, and now it has the key to forming a government in Spain's most populated region. "Now is the moment to say loud and clear who we are and that we have come to stay," Vox candidate told a crowd of supporters who chanted "Spain! Spain! Spain!" Vox's platform includes a crackdown on immigration, a defense of Spain's unity against Catalonia secessionists, restricting abortion and rolling back domestic violence laws.

"The Andalusians have made history... and got rid of 36 years of socialist rule," said Vox leader Santiago Abascal. French far-right leader Marine Le Pen sent "warm congratulations" in a tweet to her "Vox friends."

The election is also an electoral setback for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose Socialists have long dominated the region, and raises questions over whether this win will be replicated in subsequent elections to be held across the country.

The Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) scored the worst result in its history winning 33 seats. Its potential ally on the left Adelante Andalusia (Forward Andalusia) picked up only 17 seats, depriving the left of a majority, while the conservative Popular Party (PP) won 26 seats and the Ciudadanos liberals took 21 seats.

The poll had been seen as the first of a series of tests for Prime Minister Sanchez. It was Sanchez's first electoral test since taking office in June after winning a surprise vote of no-confidence in parliament against the previous PP government of Mariano Rajoy over a corruption scandal. His Socialists had ruled Andalusia since 1982. There is speculation Sanchez may call early elections if he cannot pass a national budget this year instead of serving out the legislative term that runs until 2020.

The vote, however, is a mere foretaste of the coming ‘super election year': 2019 will see municipal, regional and European elections and perhaps even an early general election to coincide with the other May polls.

All eyes will now be on Vox which can try to use Andalusia as a springboard in next year's elections. If it did win a seat in the next general election, it would be the first time a far-right party had had a presence in Spain's lower house of parliament since 1982.

In all, 6.5 million were eligible to vote in the ballot in Andalusia, the country's most populous region and among its poorest.

The PSOE's Susana Diaz, who last year unsuccessfully challenged Sanchez for the party leadership, had been seeking to retain the regional presidency while also giving Sanchez and the national party a fillip. But Vox sought to throw a spoke in their wheels by adding its voice to traditional conservative forces led by the PP and market-friendly Ciudadanos, which has in recent years challenged the PP for the mantle of Spain's dominant liberal force. Both the PP and Ciudadanos had said during the campaign that if rightwing forces together won a majority of seats they would not rule out accepting support in the regional chamber from Vox.