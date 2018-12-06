Torrential rains cause flash floods in Northern Cyprus, killing 3

Police in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) say the bodies of three people have been recovered from river beds at two different locations after flash floods are believed to have swept them away.





Turkish Cypriot news agency TAK quoted police as saying Thursday that authorities are looking for a car near the location where one body was found south of the town of Girne. They fear three more people may have been passengers.

Coastal Girne town, a popular tourist destination, was among the hardest hit areas.

Torrential rains over the past four days have pounded the small, eastern Mediterranean island nation, causing flooding and some power blackouts.

Many homes, businesses and hotels were flooded as several people were reported missing.

Search and rescue operations continue across the country, according to the authorities.

The TRNC's Education Ministry have closed all schools for Thursday, with the weather service forecasting more rain.