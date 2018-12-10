Strike forces cancellations, delays for German rail services

Rail workers in Germany staged a four-hour strike over pay on Monday morning, bringing long-distance rail traffic to a standstill and disrupting commuter, freight and high-speed (ICE) trains, state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn said.

The company said that regional train traffic, too, was significantly affected across Germany, with only a few commuter trains operating in the cities of Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt. In the southern state of Bavaria, all rail traffic was suspended, it said.

"Currently long-distance traffic is suspended," Deutsche Bahn said on its website. It also said freight trains faced severe disruptions.

The strike was scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) and last until 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), but a spokesman for Deutsche Bahn said delays and cancellations would continue all day.

The strike comes after wage talks between railway union EVG and Deutsche Bahn broke down on Saturday. The EVG railworkers' union is demanding a 7.5-percent salary rise for 160,000 employees.

"The employer made offers which did not correspond to the demands of our members," said EVG negotiator Regina Rusch-Ziemba.

A warning from EVG, which represents most railway industry workers and professionals, that strike action is inevitable has raised fears that Christmas travel could be disrupted.

"We are asking the EVG to return to the negotiation table," a spokesman for Deutsche Bahn said. "We are ready to talk."