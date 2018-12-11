Shooting kills 1, injures 3 in France's Strasbourg amid yellow vests protests

Gunshots in the centre of the French city of Strasbourg on the German border on Tuesday left one dead and three injured, the local fire department told Reuters.

The situation in France has been tense lately, with yellow vests protests spreading across the country and beyond.

The interior ministry said 136,000 people had taken part nationwide in last Saturday's protests, which turned violent in several other cities including Marseille and Toulouse.

In Paris, around 10,000 "yellow vests" flocked to the Champs-Elysees and other areas — 2,000 more than joined the action last week — as many headed in from other provinces for the first time.

Nationwide, more than 1,700 people were detained, over 1,000 of them in Paris, as police vowed "zero tolerance" for anarchists, far-right supporters and others seeking to cause trouble.