French police launch operation in Strasbourg

At least three gunshots have been fired in the La Meinau district of Strasbourg where a police operation was underway on Thursday, a Reuters journalist in the area said.

The reporter said he heard three to four gunshots and could hear a police helicopter overhead.

A police source said at least one individual had been "neutralized."

Dozens of French police including members of the elite RAID force had cordoned off an area of southern Strasbourg where a gunman who attacked the city's Christmas market was last seen, an AFP reporter at the scene said earlier Thursday.

There was no confirmation that the operation was linked to the shooting on Tuesday night in the eastern French city that left three people dead and 13 injured, according to the latest toll.

Police blocked several streets in the Neudorf district, a short drive from the Strasbourg city center, where suspected gunman Cherif Chekatt exchanged fire with officers on Tuesday night after getting out of a taxi.

More than 700 French security forces have been trying to trace Chekatt since the bloodshed on Tuesday, when he is suspected of shooting and stabbing shoppers at the city's popular annual market.