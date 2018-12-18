Belgian PM Michel announces resignation

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has resigned after losing a vote of confidence, Belgian newspaper De Morgen reported on Tuesday.

Michel relaunched his government a week ago as a minority administration after the biggest party in his coalition quit in a dispute over signing the U.N. migration compact.

The socialists and greens had put forward the motion of confidence.

The right-wing N-VA, which is the biggest party in parliament, previously pulled its ministers from the coalition after Michel refused its demand that he not sign the U.N. migration compact in Marrakesh on Monday, in a move critics see as an opening shot in the election campaign.

Michel had secured a large parliamentary majority in favor of maintaining Belgium's support of the United Nations text, with support from the opposition socialists and greens.

Since it was agreed by all U.N. states bar the United States in July, the text has run into criticism from European politicians who say it could increase immigration to Europe.