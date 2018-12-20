One dead, 10 missing after methane explosion in Czech coal mine

One miner died and 10 were unaccounted for after a methane explosion at the CSM hard coal mine in the east of the Czech Republic on Thursday, the mine's operator OKD said.

A company spokesman said 10 others were injured in the blast which caused devastation at some of the underground work areas, and that poor visibility was obstructing the work of rescue units.

"The accident caused by methane combustion which devastated part of the mine occurred at 16:16 GMT," said Ivo Celechovsky.

"We register one dead, ten injured and ten missing miners, but the numbers may change," he added.

The accident occurred in the CSM mine in the city of Karvina, some 300 kilometres (180 miles) east of Prague.