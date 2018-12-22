At least 8 workers killed in Russia mine fire

At least eight workers have died after a fire broke out at a potash mine in Russia, local media reported Sunday.

Rescuers had retrieved their bodies from separate parts of the Solikamsk mine west of the Ural Mountains, state news agency TASS reported local authorities as saying.

A search for a ninth missing miner was ongoing.

The fire broke out Saturday at a depth of 340 metres during works to install a concrete lining, TASS reported, although the circumstances of the fire were not confirmed.

There were 17 workers inside the mine at the time, eight of whom managed to escape unharmed.

Rescuers were unable to reach the remaining nine miners in time due to high temperatures and smoke.

Authorities were investigating whether safety rules had been breached at the mine.

They also denied initial reports of a methane explosion at the mine.

The Russian company Uralkali, which owns the mine producing the potassium-rich salt potash, said the trapped workers were employees of a subcontractor who were doing maintenance work in the mine.

Emergency teams made repeated attempts to reach the trapped workers but were blocked by the fire and heavy smoke. Reinforcements for the rescue teams were being sent to the mine from all around the mining region.

The local branch of the Investigative Committee, Russia's top state investigative agency, has launched a criminal investigation into a possible violation of safety rules during construction at the mine.