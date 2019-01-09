Stranded migrant boats to dock in Malta after EU reaches burden-sharing deal

Malta will allow two ships that have been stranded at sea for weeks with 49 migrants on board to dock, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Wednesday, adding that they will then be re-distributed among eight European Union countries.

The Sea-Watch 3, a vessel run by a German humanitarian group, plucked 32 people from an unsafe boat off the coast of Libya on Dec. 22. Another German charity, Sea-Eye, rescued 17 others on Dec. 29.

They have both been sailing back in forth in Maltese waters for days after Italy, Malta and all other EU countries refused to offer them a port of safety.

Eight EU member states have agreed "to accept all" the 49 migrants picked up by rescue ships, Muscat said, naming the countries as Germany, France, Portugal, Ireland, Romania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Italy.

Furthermore, out of 249 migrants which Malta rescued in late December, some 131 will also be relocated to other EU states, and 44, hailing from Bangladesh, will be repatriated, the Maltese premier added.

The migrants had been at the center of a tense diplomatic stand-off, amid warnings that the situation aboard the rescue ships was getting increasingly dire, with worsening sea conditions and people suffering from seasickness and exhaustion.