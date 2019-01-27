Explosion partially collapses apartment building in The Hague

A three-story residential building in The Hague collapsed on Sunday after a suspected gas explosion, according to emergency services.

The fire service said it suspected "several people" were trapped under the rubble, though it was unclear exactly how many.

Two people were rescued from the building, with no details given about their condition.

Numerous rescue services were deployed, and a large crane was set up in front of the remains of the building, whose facade collapsed, along with floors and ceilings.

Police said the accident was caused by a suspected gas explosion.