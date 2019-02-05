7 killed, 30 injured in Paris apartment fire

A fire in a Paris apartment building killed at least seven people and injured around 30 in the early hours of Tuesday, authorities said.

The blaze at an eight-storey building in the city's fashionable 16th district was brought under control by firefighters.

City fire service spokesman Clement Cognon told The Associated Press that the fire broke out early Tuesday in an apartment building on Rue Erlanger in the 16th arrondissement of western Paris.

He said firefighters rescued two dozen people who had fled to the roof or climbed out windows to escape the flames, and evacuated others from inside.

Around 200 firefighters were still at the scene in the early hours of Tuesday, battling the blaze and treating the injured.

With landmarks including the Trocadero overlooking the Eiffel Tower, Paris Saint-Germain's home stadium the Parc des Princes, the picturesque Bois de Bologne and an array of upmarket shops and restaurants, the area is popular with tourists.

The incident comes less than a month after a gas blast in central Paris killed four people.