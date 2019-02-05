7 killed, dozens injured in Paris apartment fire

At least seven people were killed and 28 others injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Paris, fire service authorities said on Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze is unclear. Firefighters are still searching for other victims and working to extinguish the blame, according to spokesman Clement Cognon of the city fire service.

He told The Associated Press that the fire broke out early Tuesday in an eight-story apartment building on Rue Erlanger in the 16th arrondissement of western Paris.

He said firefighters rescued two dozen people who had fled to the roof or climbed out windows to escape the flames, and evacuated others from inside.

Around 200 firefighters were still at the scene in the early hours of Tuesday, battling the blaze and treating the injured.

With landmarks including the Trocadero overlooking the Eiffel Tower, Paris Saint-Germain's home stadium the Parc des Princes, the picturesque Bois de Bologne and an array of upmarket shops and restaurants, the area is popular with tourists.