Poland pulls out of Visegrad Group meeting in Israel over anti-Semitism row

Poland's prime minister says his country is not sending a delegation to a meeting in Jerusalem after the acting Israeli foreign minister said that Poles "collaborated with the Nazis" and "sucked anti-Semitism from their mothers' milk."

The developments mark a new low in a bitter conflict over how to remember and characterize Polish actions toward Jews during the German occupation of Poland in World War II and the Holocaust.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the remarks by acting foreign minister Israel Katz "unacceptable" and "racist."

Morawiecki had already announced Sunday that he was pulling out of the Visegrad Group meeting in Israel on Monday and Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leaders of four central European nations of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. That had followed a comment by Netanyahu last week about Polish cooperation with the Nazis.

Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz was tapped to go in his place. On Monday, Michal Dworczyk, the head Morawiecki's office, said Czaputowicz's attendance is now in doubt over comments made by Israel Katz, the acting foreign minister.

Katz said Sunday that Poles "sucked anti-Semitism from their mothers' milk," citing something once said by former Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, whose father was murdered by Poles.

Katz told i24News over the weekend that "there were many Poles who collaborated with the Nazis. ... No one will tell us how to express ourselves or how to remember our fallen."

The Polish Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli ambassador, Anna Azari, had been summoned to discuss the case.