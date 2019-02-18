Spanish warship orders vessels anchored at Gibraltar to leave

A Spanish warship with its guns manned on Sunday called British Gibraltar waters "Spanish territorial waters" as it ordered commercial ships anchored in the area to leave, Gibraltar's government said.

Royal Navy vessels were deployed after the warship's crew were heard over a radio exchange telling commercial ships anchored at Gibraltar to "leave Spanish territorial waters," according to the Press Association (PA). The warship sailed away with guns uncovered and manned after being challenged by the Royal Navy vessels, the Gibraltar government said.

A spokesman for the British territory's government was quoted by PA as saying, "There is only nuisance value to these foolish games being played by those who don't accept unimpeachable British sovereignty over the waters around Gibraltar as recognized by the whole world in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea."

Gibraltar, a tiny piece of land on the southern tip of Spain and under British control for 300 years, is a major bone of contention between London and Madrid.

"It seems there are still some in the Spanish navy who think they can flout international law," the spokesman was reported as saying.

"This probably accounts for the state of extremism of some parts of the Spanish political spectrum these days," the spokesman added.

In the radio communication recording, a crew member on the anchored vessel asks the Spanish ship "to verify you are referring to our ship," saying: "We are not adrift – we are at anchor now." The Spanish ship then repeats its command to leave Spanish waters, according to British daily The Guardian.

A statement released by the Gibraltar government said: "After being challenged by the Royal Navy, the Spanish warship sailed slowly along the Gibraltar coast with its weapons uncovered and manned."

The territory's government "is verifying every aspect of the incident in order to ensure that appropriate action is taking as soon as possible," the statement was reported as saying.