Dublin Airport temporarily shut down over drone sighting

Published 21.02.2019 15:07 Modified 21.02.2019 15:10

Flight operations at Dublin airport have been temporarily suspended due to the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield, Ireland's largest airport said on Thursday.

The flying of drones over Britain's second-busiest airport, London's Gatwick, sparked 36 hours of travel chaos last December while flights at Dubai International Airport were temporarily grounded last week due to suspected drone activity.

"Passengers should contact their airline's website for flight updates. We will post updates here when they become available," Dublin airport said on its Twitter page.

