   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Brexiteer arrested after throwing egg at Corbyn during mosque visit

REUTERS
LONDON
Published 03.03.2019 22:42
Updated 03.03.2019 22:42
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn holds a rose as he arrives at Finsbury Park mosque to mark national 'Visit my Mosque Day' in London on March 3, 2019. (AFP Photo)
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn holds a rose as he arrives at Finsbury Park mosque to mark national 'Visit my Mosque Day' in London on March 3, 2019. (AFP Photo)

A man was arrested after British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was hit by an egg while on a visit in his north London constituency on Sunday, media reported.

A Labour Party source said Corbyn was visiting a mosque and Muslim welfare centre on Sunday and was unharmed.

The Metropolitan Police said a Member of Parliament had been struck by an egg on Sunday afternoon.

"A 41-year-old man was quickly detained by officers on scene and arrested on suspicion of assault. He is currently in custody at a north London police station," it said in a statement.

British media reported the arrested man was a pro-Brexit campaigner.

On Thursday, Corbyn said Labour would back a new referendum on Brexit after parliament defeated its alternative plan for leaving the European Union.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Agreements on what to do with migrants on Germany's southern border...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS