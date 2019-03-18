Injuries reported in Utrecht tram shooting, Dutch police say

Dutch police say several people injured as a man opens fire in a tram on Monday in the central city of Utrecht, the Netherlands.

The incident took place in Oktoberplein square located southwest of the city center. The tram station had been cordoned off as emergency services were at the scene.

Local reports said a counter-terrorism unit has been deployed to the scene and several police and ambulance helicopters also fly in the area.

Police units have launched an operation to capture the assailant, who is reportedly on the run. Utrecht Dutch police say the investigation is taking into consideration a possible terrorist motive.

Local outlets reported at least one death and up to nine injuries in the shooting.

Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted an eyewitness as saying he had seen a woman lying on the ground amid some kind of confrontation. Several men ran away from the scene, the witness said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...