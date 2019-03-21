YPG terrorists threaten Spain, pledge armed battle for Catalonia

Two Catalans, who were trained by the PKK's Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG), threatened to point their guns at Spain after they returned to Catalonia, according to Spanish media reports. Viral footage uploaded at the end of January showed a man and a woman threatening to use their terrorist training against their country once they returned from Syria. The masked individuals spoke in Catalan, claiming they were fighting alongside groups which "fight for the independence of Catalonia." Bearing arms throughout the video,they presented themselves as "internationalists" in reference to the International Brigades that came to Spain during the Spanish Civil War against dictator Francisco Franco, who ruled Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975.

The Spanish National Intelligence Center said it took the threats seriously, announcing that it had launched an investigation to identify the suspects. Spanish intelligence underlined that the suspects were a clear threat to the country and that they must be captured and stand trial on their return.

It also said that joining an armed struggle abroad without receiving the approval of the Spanish state was a criminal offense and that this jeopardized the impartiality and interests of Spain. More than 10 Spanish nationals have joined the YPG terrorist organization in recent years, two of whom were captured in 2015 in Madrid and which the court released on probation. PKK incident in Cologne In another PKK attack in Europe, its sympathizers tried to occupy the offices of German public television WDR in Cologne and wounded two German police officers. About 70 sympathizers held a pro-PKK demonstration at Cologne's Breslauer Square. After the demonstration, 10 sympathizers tried to enter the WDR offices by force while waving placards and PKK flags, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. Police forces were dispatched to the area after the attempt. Two police officers were wounded in the ensuing brawl.

After the incident, WDR Spokesperson Sevenja Siegert confirmed the PKK's attempt to occupy the building in a press conference. Police detained a number of assailants after the demonstration.

Europol reports on terrorism in the EU have been suggesting that the PKK has recruited its members among the Kurdish community in European countries for activities in Europe and in conflict zones abroad. The PKK has also used the EU to bolster its financial resources, recruitment and as a safe haven for its leadership. Despite benefiting from freedom in Europe, the terrorists also do not refrain from attacking European cities.