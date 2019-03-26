Ministers quit as UK lawmakers vote to seize control of Brexit for a day

British lawmakers voted on Monday to wrest control of Brexit from Prime Minister Theresa May for a day in a bid to find a way through the European Union divorce impasse that a majority in parliament could support.

Meanwhile, three ministers including Minister of State for the Middle East Alistair Burt have resigned from their posts over the complicated process.

Lawmakers should now vote on a range of Brexit options on Wednesday, giving parliament a chance to indicate whether it can agree on a deal with closer ties to Brussels, and then try to push the government in that direction.