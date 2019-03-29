4 German judicial officers suspended for beating foreign captives

Four judicial officers have been suspended on Wednesday in Germany's Saxony for allegedly beating captives of foreign descent.

The officers were prohibited from work immediately, Saxony's Justice Ministry said late Wednesday.

The incident came to light during an investigation into a chat group as part of a homicide case in Chemnitz, eastern Germany.

Two other officials of the Dresden prison, who have already been suspended, were also part of the investigation.

One of the judicial officers is also charged with revealing classified documents, and disclosing the identity of suspects in the aforementioned case involving Daniel H. in Chemnitz in August.

The documents allegedly named the victims as well as the details of the alleged suspects.

The Green Party requested an external investigation into the relevant bodies.

"I have lost confidence that the Saxony police and judicial officers can resolve internal issues on their own and without leaving a gap in the investigation," Katja Meier, deputy of the Green Party in the Saxon state parliament, said Thursday.

The act of violence against 35-year-old Daniel H. triggered a series of xenophobic demonstrations and riots by far-right extremists. Alaa S., a suspect of Syrian descent, has been on trial over the incident since mid-March. He is accused of stabbing Daniel H. along with an Iraqi suspect who is on the run. The balance of evidence in the case appears weak.