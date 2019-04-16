Madrid skyscraper housing embassies evacuated over bomb threat: Spanish police

The Torrespacio skyscraper in Madrid is being evacuated over a bomb threat, Spanish police said Tuesday.



Staff at the Torrespacio skyscraper, which houses the British, Dutch, Australian and Canadian embassies, received a phone call with the threat, a spokeswoman with the National Police said, prompting the tower's own security personnel to evacuate the building.

The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be identified by name in media reports, said she couldn't provide specifics about the nature of the threat.



She said the tower had been evacuated by the time police arrived at the scene.



The Australian embassy said on Twitter that it would "remain closed for the rest of today, Tuesday 16 April, until further notice."

Torrespacio is one of four skyscrapers that make up a business park in northern Madrid.

The 57-story building is Spain's fourth tallest tower at a height of 235 meters (770 feet).