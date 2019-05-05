Up to 13 killed as fire breaks out on Aeroflot plane, forcing Moscow landing

Up to 13 people were killed and six hospitalized after a Russian Aeroflot plane made an emergency landing in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, according to Russian Emergency ministry on Sunday.

A Superjet-100 plane with 78 people on board, traveling from Moscow to northern port city of Murmansk, caught fire soon after taking off and asked for the emergency landing.



TASS news agency initially reported one person had died, while RIA news agency said five passengers were injured in the fire.

The Interfax agency reported that the plane had just taken off from Sheremetyevo airport on a domestic route when the crew issued a distress signal.

"It attempted an emergency landing but did not succeed the first time, and on the second time the landing gear hit (the ground), then the nose did, and it caught fire," a source told Interfax.

Video on Russian news channel Rossiya-24 showed the plane, a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet, landing Sunday evening with large flames engulfing the rear section.

According to the Ria Novosti news agency, initial indications suggested an electrical fault might have caused the fire while the plane was in the air.