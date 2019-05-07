Armed man takes several people hostage in France's Toulouse

A gunman was holding several people hostage in a newsagent store in the Blagnac suburb of Toulouse in southwestern France on Tuesday, in what a police source said appeared to be a botched armed robbery.

The gunman fired at least one shot over the heads of elite RAID officers and had demanded a negotiator, the source said, adding that the incident did not appear to be terrorism-motivated.

Police believe five individuals are being held by the assailant, the source said.

Police told neighbours to stay indoors and set up a 300 metre security perimetre around the store.