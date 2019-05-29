3 dead, 16 missing after boat capsizes in Danube River in Budapest

Three people died and 16 were missing Wednesday after a river cruise boat capsized and sank in the Danube, Hungarian public television, said quoting the interior ministry.

The channel said 18 people had been rescued safe and sound following the accident near the iconic parliament building in the heart of the Hungarian capital Budapest after a collision with another boat.

MTI said the boat carried 34 people, including crew, mostly Asian tourists. State television said there were 32 tourists and two crew on board.

A police spokeswoman and the disaster units spokesman could not immediately comment.

The news web site Index.hu cited the boat's owner as reporting that the boat, called Mermaid, had sunk.

Rescue efforts were under way with more than a dozen vehicles visible several hundred metres downstream from the site of the accident.

Eighteen people were accounted for, with three dead and sixteen missing, state media reported, citing authorities.

At least one tourist had to be revived, the National Ambulance Service told state news agency MTI.

Television footage shows the Danube bank closed off by police on the Pest bank, directly across from the World Heritage site of Buda Castle.

Police ordered all shipping to stop on the Danube at central Budapest, it said in a statement.