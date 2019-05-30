Austria's top court justice Bierlein tapped as interim chancellor, first female PM

Austria's president has picked the female president of the Constitutional Court to become interim chancellor after parliament voted Sebastian Kurz's government out of office in the wake of a video sting scandal.

Brigitte Bierlein, who is due to reach the court's mandatory retirement age of 70 this year, will be tasked with putting together a cabinet that will have parliament's backing until the next election, which is expected to be held in September. She will be Austria's first female chancellor.

"The most important goal is currently to contribute to greater calm and to building trust between all (political) sides ... in Austria, in Europe and in the whole world," Bierlein said in remarks to the media with President Alexander Van der Bellen on Thursday.

Van der Bellen's pick is what had been widely expected - a veteran civil servant not involved in day-to-day politics - though many judges are close to a party, and Kurz's right-wing coalition government proposed Bierlein as the court's chief, who assumed duty in Feb. 2018.

He said he and Bierlein, whom he plans to formally appoint along with her cabinet within days, had agreed to pick mainly civil servants as ministers.

Bierlein said that Clemens Jablons, a previous president of the Supreme Administrative Court, was "ready to take up the posts of vice-chancellor and justice minister." Alexander Schallenberg, a diplomat who worked as a senior official in Kurz's office, is chosen as foreign minister.

"In the coming months we will, no doubt, not see any big, lasting legislative initiatives. It is much more about a good and orderly administration of state affairs," Van der Bellen said.

The appointment comes after center-right Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) leader Kurz became the first chancellor in Austrian history to be thrown out of office by a no-confidence vote of MPs on Monday. His government collapsed spectacularly over the so-called "Ibiza-gate" corruption scandal.

The crisis began with the publication of hidden-camera footage in which former Freedom Party (FPÖ) leader and Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christan Strache appeared to offer public contracts to a woman posing as a Russian investor in exchange for help in the 2017 parliamentary election campaign.

The video led Strache to resign and prompted Kurz to end his coalition with the FPÖ and call snap elections.

Opposition MPs had brought the motion as they said Kurz had to take responsibility for the scandal which brought down his government, which was backed by lawmakers from the far-right FPÖ during the vote.