London mosque congregants catch hammer-wielding attacker

Congregants of a mosque in England apprehended a man armed with a hammer who was apparently attempting an attack during early morning prayers.

The incident occurred as members of Darussalam Masjid and Cultural Centre in the Southall district of London were gathering for prayer around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Demirören News Agency.

The congregants alerted authorities to the attempted attack, and police detained the 38-year-old suspect upon arriving at the mosque.

No one was injured in the attack, police said in a statement. Police said the assailant was taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to cause heavy injury.

The incident is not being investigated as a terrorist attack, and police said a previous argument between a member of the mosque and the assailant may have prompted the incident.